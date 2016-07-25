BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Chengdu Corpro Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.165 billion yuan ($174.45 million) in share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29UJuiE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.