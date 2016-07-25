BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 RiTdisplay :
* Says initial public offering of 28.3 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "8104" from July 26
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CW4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.