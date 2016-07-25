BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Fujian Start Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 91.1 percent stake in tech firm for 410 million yuan ($61.39 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aam4C0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.