BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says unit of New Hope Group has reduced 65.2 million A-shares in the company between July 18-22, taking New Hope Group's holdings to 4.82 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2arsEbX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.