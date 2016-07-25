BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.9 billion yuan ($733.69 million) in private placement of shares to fund four property projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a7AnpZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.