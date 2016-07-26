July 26 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co
Ltd :
* Says it will issue up to 700 million yuan worth bonds for
2016, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says bonds will be with a term of three years and the
interest will be paid on each July 27 from 2017 to 2019
* Says Zhongtai Securities will serve as the main
underwriter
* Says the company did not disclose the interest rate of the
bonds
* Says proceeds raised will be used for loan repayment
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/k6p7j9
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)