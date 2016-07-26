July 26 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue up to 700 million yuan worth bonds for 2016, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says bonds will be with a term of three years and the interest will be paid on each July 27 from 2017 to 2019

* Says Zhongtai Securities will serve as the main underwriter

* Says the company did not disclose the interest rate of the bonds

* Says proceeds raised will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/k6p7j9

