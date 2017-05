July 26 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd :

* Says the co will apply for up to 206 million yuan credit line from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, 150 million yuan credit line from China Guangfa Bank and 100 million yuan credit line from Bank of Communications

* Says proceeds will be used for working capital supplement, financing business and projects investment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/713l6r

