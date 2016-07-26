** Shares of state-run Canara Bank fall as much as 2.8 pct to 247.55 rupees, trimming Monday's gains after two consecutive loss making sessions

** Company reported a 52 pct drop in net profit at 2.29 bln rupees ($33.99 mln) in June-qtr, while net NPA increased to 6.69 pct from 6.42 pct in the previous quarter

** Stock has a PE ratio of 7.66, below the Nifty Bank Index's ratio of 41.42

** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen 9.35 pct this year compared with a 12.2 pct increase in the NSE bank index ($1 = 67.3800 Indian rupees)