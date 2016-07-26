July 26 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological
:
* Says its shareholder Quantum Hi-Tech Group signed a
contract with a Beijing-based investment company to transfer
21.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of it to the investment
company on March 23
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group cancelled the contract on July
21
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will transfer the 21.1 million
shares of it to a Shanghai-based investment company instead
* Says Quantum Hi-Tech Group will hold 0 percent stake in it
after transfer
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6GV6
(Beijing Headline News)