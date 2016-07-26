July 26 Winning Health Technology Group :

* Says a Shanghai-based VC company will invest 50 million yuan in a Shanghai-based health technology company

* Says it will cut stake in the health technology company to 38.2 percent from 45.8 percent and the VC company will raise stake in the health technology company to 16.7 percent from 0 percent due to the investment

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6HuR

