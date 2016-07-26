Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 26 Medinet Co Ltd :
* says it formed a business alliance with CMIC Holdings co ltd on July 26
* Says two entities will cooperate on regeneration cell therapy business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JL4nA3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.