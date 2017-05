July 26 Open House Co Ltd :

* Says the co took out syndicated loan worth 17.9 billion yen in total on July 26

* Says the co took out syndicated loan worth 2.1 billion yen in total on July 26

* Says both of the loans are with a term of 10 years

