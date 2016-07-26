Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Red Planet Japan Inc :
* Says the company will acquire land on Aug. 31 instead of June 20, for hotel business in Sapporo
* Says previous release disclosed on May 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HHSGVZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.