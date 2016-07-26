** Pharmaceutical company Claris Lifesciences Ltd's shares rise as much as 7.55 pct to their highest since May 27, 2015

** Co says it gets approval from U.S. FDA for the marketing of Bupivacaine Injection, which works as a long-acting anaesthetic drug in surgeries bit.ly/2amKcTZ

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain in nearly three weeks