Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 26 Lumosa Therapeutics :
* Says it will issue 10 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$55 per share
* Says 1,500,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 8,500,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6LbP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.