BRIEF- Nittan Valve announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
July 27 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co set the coupon rate at 3.1 percent for 700 million yuan worth bonds
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 24