BRIEF- Nittan Valve announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
July 27 Quantum Hi-tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd. :
* Says it appoints Zeng Xianwei as general manager of the co, to replace He Yu, who has resigned from the position
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 24