July 27 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder, a Shihezi-based investment firm, signs a 7.12 percent equity transfer agreement with Yang Junmin

* Shihezi-based investment firm to lower stake in co to 1.99 percent from 9.12 percent

* Yang Junmin will raise stake in co to 10.91 percent from 3.79 percent

