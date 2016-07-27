BRIEF- Nittan Valve announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
July 27 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder, a Shihezi-based investment firm, signs a 7.12 percent equity transfer agreement with Yang Junmin
* Shihezi-based investment firm to lower stake in co to 1.99 percent from 9.12 percent
* Yang Junmin will raise stake in co to 10.91 percent from 3.79 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PMZVc4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 24