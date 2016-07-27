July 27 Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will buy 90 percent stake in Shanghai-based shaoxing wine firm from Shanghai-based restaurant management unit

* To hold 100 percent stake in the shaoxing wine firm, after the transaction

* The co will also capital injection into the shaoxing wine firm

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x1pd5yGx

