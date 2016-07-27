BRIEF- Nittan Valve announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
July 27 Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will buy 90 percent stake in Shanghai-based shaoxing wine firm from Shanghai-based restaurant management unit
* To hold 100 percent stake in the shaoxing wine firm, after the transaction
* The co will also capital injection into the shaoxing wine firm
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x1pd5yGx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 24