** Shares of United Spirits rise as much as 2.3 pct to 2,514 rupees

** Company reports net profit of 438 mln rupees ($6.51 mln) in June-qtr, an increase of around 277 pct from last year

** June-qtr net sales were 20.27 bln rupees, up from 18.49 bln rupees reported last year

** Stock has a PE ratio of 43.68, more than Nifty 100 Index's PE of 39.40

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen 17.9 pct ($1 = 67.2700 Indian rupees)