BRIEF-NDTV Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairman
* Seeks members' nod for sale of entire stake by Ndtv Lifestyle Holdings,NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail
July 27 Fujian Star-net Communication Co Ltd :
* Says its 60-percent-owned unit, a Fujian-based economic consulting and technology company, will set up a JV with two partnerships
* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in information technology development, with a registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Says the unit will hold 40 percent in the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nU8FjR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks members' nod for sale of entire stake by Ndtv Lifestyle Holdings,NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I