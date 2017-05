** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories fall as much as 9.9 pct to lowest since May 16

** On Tuesday, company reported a 76.2 pct fall in June-qtr net profit

** Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades stock to "sell" from "reduce" and cut its target price to 2,500 rupees from 3,100 rupees

** Stock's mean target price is 2,459.64 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Expects drug maker's U.S. business to face headwinds from double-digit price erosion on base business, Kotak said in a note

** Around 1.5 mln shares change hands, about three times its 30-day average in just 15 minutes of trade

** Stock's PE ratio is 159.18, above NSE Index's PE of 47.39

** Stock on track for fifth consecutive session of losses