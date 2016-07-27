** Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rise
as much as 4.1 pct to a record high of 494 rupees
** Media and entertainment co posts 22 pct jump in
June-quarter net profit at 2.17 bln rupees ($32.28
mln)
** Emkay Global Financial Services raises price target by
6.3 pct to 505 rupees, while maintaining "buy" rating
** Mean price target is 470.74 rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Sustained market in most regional channels, improvement
in flagship channel will continue to drive ad growth for Zee -
Emkay Global
** Out of 36 brokerages covering the stock, 25 rate it "buy"
or equivalent, eight "hold" and three "sell" or equivalent -
Thomson Reuters data
** Stock had risen 8.5 pct this year as of Tuesday's close
($1 = 67.2200 Indian rupees)