** Indian airline stocks gain after the country's civil aviation ministry said domestic air passenger traffic rose in June

** Airlines carried 7.97 million domestic passengers in June, an increase of 20.81 pct from last month - data bit.ly/2apgr4V

** Jet Airways (India) Ltd rises as much as 4.1 pct, SpiceJet jumps as much as 6.2 pct, while InterGlobe Aviation Ltd gains as much as 2.09 pct

