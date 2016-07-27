BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data
* April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million
July 27 NEXCOM International :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$175,410,590 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 23
* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29
* Record date Aug. 29
* Payment date Sep. 21
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6RbU
* Says it will repurchase up to 130,000 shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3, on May 22