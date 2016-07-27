July 27 Axiomtek :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.3 per share (T$339,833,446 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6RcS

