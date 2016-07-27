BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 34.9 percent y/y at 704.5 million yuan ($105.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2atmZAJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co