BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 KyungChang Industrial Co., Ltd:
* Says it signs contract with Volkswagen, to supply automobile parts, worth of 195.97 billion won
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co