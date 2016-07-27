BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Arion Technology Inc.:
* Says it appoints Choi Jung Hwan as CEO of the co, to replace Lee Yeong Jik, effective from July 27
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FtX6aaKn
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.