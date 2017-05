** Asia's poor performing naphtha, gasoline markets prompt sellers to either re-offer or cancel sales tenders

** India's Reliance Industries re-offers 55,000 tonnes naphtha with high sulphur content for August-loading from Sikka

** Loading dates are now Aug. 25-30 versus Aug. 15-20 in the previous tender

** Indian Oil Corp cancels tender to sell up to 21,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 23-25 loading from Kandla