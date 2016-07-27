July 27 Emnet Inc :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Aug. 12

* Total amount of 5.5 million bonus shares

* Listing date of Sept. 6 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/G3dsCxSb

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)