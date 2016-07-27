BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Emnet Inc :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Aug. 12
* Total amount of 5.5 million bonus shares
* Listing date of Sept. 6 for the bonus shares
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.