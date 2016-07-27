BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp., Beijing :
* Says it completes the issue of 106.6 million A shares at 45.01 yuan per share, for 4.8 billion yuan via private placement
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FjkBPXiE
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.