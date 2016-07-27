July 27 Parade Technologies :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.02 per share (T$381,896,776 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 23

* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29

* Record date Aug. 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6R4L

