BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Parade Technologies :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.02 per share (T$381,896,776 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 23
* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29
* Record date Aug. 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6R4L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.