BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will dissolve its wholly-owned e-commerce unit based in Wuxi, to optimize allocation of resources
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.