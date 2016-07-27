BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 I&C Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says received a verdict from Seoul Central District Court, regarding a lawsuit filed by Tec Construction Co.,Ltd against the company
* Says the court requests the company to pay 342 million won and related interests to plaintiff
* Says other claims were rejected by the court
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FFoe5x6h
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.