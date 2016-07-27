July 27 VHQ Media Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$32,277,001 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

* Payment date Sep. 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6R9j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)