BRIEF-Ellen Q1 net sales SEK 2.3 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Yoshinoya Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit which is engaged in restaurant industry related management consulting business, effective on Sep. 1
* Says the unit to be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3392
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.3 MILLION , DOWN SEK 0.7 MILLION FROM Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says AJU Savings Bank cuts stake in the co by selling 52,757 shares of the co