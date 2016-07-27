BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Lite-On Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5,113,493,058 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$116,746,420 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 24
* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30
* Record date Aug. 30
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.