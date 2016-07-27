BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 King Yuan Electronics :
* Says it will issue 4th series overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds of $50 million on July 29
* Says par value and issue price of $10,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6RLF
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.