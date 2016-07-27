Swisscom again gets Swiss universal service mandate
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.
July 27 Urovo Technology Corp Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 5,164.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a9eKHQ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Broadcom, KKR, Bain among suitors for Toshiba chip unit -sources