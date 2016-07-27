Daicel, Toyoda Gosei plan capital tie-up to boost cooperation

TOKYO, May 19 Japanese chemicals maker Daicel Corp and auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co said on Friday they will invest 1 billion yen ($8.98 million) in each other's equity to build cooperation in the areas of auto safety parts and new materials. ($1 = 111.3300 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)