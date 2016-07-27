China likely to boost refined zinc imports as concentrate shortfall bites
* Could push buyers to look overseas for metal, buoy global prices
July 27 ** U.S. tire maker's shares up 2.6 pct at $28.63, set to open at more than two-month high
** Q2 profit beats, helped by ongoing cost-cutting drive.
** Tire unit volume up 2 pct for Q2, driven by growth in Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions
** Reaffirms 2016 financial targets
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen 14.6 pct YTD
TOKYO, May 19 Japanese chemicals maker Daicel Corp and auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co said on Friday they will invest 1 billion yen ($8.98 million) in each other's equity to build cooperation in the areas of auto safety parts and new materials. ($1 = 111.3300 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)