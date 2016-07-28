July 28 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 867.6 shares via private placement, and the new issued shares to be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange from July 29

* an asset management plan from a Shenzhen-based fund management firm raised stake in co to 5.12 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U76Wcv ; goo.gl/FBnI4L

