** Shares of Multi Commodities Exchange of India (MCX) rise as much as 5.5 pct to 1,114 rupees, their highest since Aug. 20, 2015

** Indian government raises foreign investment limit in stock exchanges to 15 percent from 5 percent

** Government also approves proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors to acquire shares through initial allotment, besides secondary market, in stock exchanges

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen about 14 pct this year