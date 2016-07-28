BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Multi Commodities Exchange of India (MCX) rise as much as 5.5 pct to 1,114 rupees, their highest since Aug. 20, 2015
** Indian government raises foreign investment limit in stock exchanges to 15 percent from 5 percent
** Government also approves proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors to acquire shares through initial allotment, besides secondary market, in stock exchanges
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen about 14 pct this year
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade