BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Asian Paints Ltd jumps as much as 8.1 pct to a record high
** Company posts 19 pct increase in Q1 net profit; beats analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Sept 2013
** Over 2.9 mln shares change hands, reaching near three times their 30-day average volumes within an hour of trading
** Sector competitors Pidilite Industries up 2.9 pct, Kansai Nerolac rises 4.7 pct, Berger Paints India gains 4.5 pct
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade