** Asian Paints Ltd jumps as much as 8.1 pct to a record high

** Company posts 19 pct increase in Q1 net profit; beats analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Sept 2013

** Over 2.9 mln shares change hands, reaching near three times their 30-day average volumes within an hour of trading

** Sector competitors Pidilite Industries up 2.9 pct, Kansai Nerolac rises 4.7 pct, Berger Paints India gains 4.5 pct