BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Nomura Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to buy up to 100 million shares (2.6 percent outstanding) back for 45 billion yen, from Aug. 15 to Jan. 27, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V4ho1M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :