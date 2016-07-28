BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 SBI Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to buy up to 7 million shares (3.37 percent outstanding) back for 8 billion yen, from Aug. 3 to Sep. 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pYU2nm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
May 14 Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company :