July 28 Japan Logistics Fund Inc :

* Says it signs a long-term loan contract with commitment line worth 3 billion yen, with commitment period from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2018

* Says it signs two short-term loan contracts with commitment line worth 5.5 billion yen respectively, with commitment period from Aug. 1 to March 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vnrtxL

