** Shares of Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rise as much as 2.36 pct to their highest in nearly two months

** Stock top pct gainer on the Nifty Pharma Index , which is up 0.62 pct

** Co says enters into a license agreement with Spanish company Almirall SA for Tildrakizumab, an experimental drug for skin condition psoriasis, in Europe

** Co also signed deal with RPG Life Sciences to divest seven prescription brands in India for 410 mln rupees ($6.11 mln), on Wednesday

** Shares of RPG Life Sciences rise as much as 14.36 pct to a record high of 403.450 rupees

($1 = 67.0500 Indian rupees)