July 28 Wealth Management Inc :

* Says it to set up an anonymous association (new hotel fund) on July 27 to acquire trust beneficiary rights of target hotel (as underlying asset) from current hotel fund for 8.5 billion yen (including expense) on July 28

* Says the co's wholly owned unit RIC holds 39 percent stake in WEALTH PARTNERS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.(WPS) and WPS holds the current hotel fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dh1s5t

