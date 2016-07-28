** British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties
+3%, 2nd top FTSE 100 gainer & hits its
highest since Brexit vote concerns pulled down property stocks
** Co raises FY16 LFL net rental income growth target to
3-4%, 1% higher than previous target, citing strong underlying
performance
** H1 LFL net rental income +7.5%, reflecting increased
occupancy, improving rental levels from new lettings
and rent reviews & benefits of unit reconfigurations
** Positive stance assuages investor concerns, which piled
among concerns Brexit could permanently hit retailer demand to
take up space in the UK
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock -7% since vote