** British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties +3%, 2nd top FTSE 100 gainer & hits its highest since Brexit vote concerns pulled down property stocks

** Co raises FY16 LFL net rental income growth target to 3-4%, 1% higher than previous target, citing strong underlying performance

** H1 LFL net rental income +7.5%, reflecting increased occupancy, improving rental levels from new lettings and rent reviews & benefits of unit reconfigurations

** Positive stance assuages investor concerns, which piled among concerns Brexit could permanently hit retailer demand to take up space in the UK

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock -7% since vote